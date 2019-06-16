Kaduna distributes improved maize seeds to farmers

The Kaduna State Government has distributed 5000 kilogrammes of improved “Value Seeds” maize to farmers free-of-charge to boost agricultural production in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar, Zonal Manager, Kaduna Agricultural Development Agency (KADA), Maigana Zone, disclosed this at Sabongari Extension Zonal office, Zaria.

Abubakar, who urged farmers to make judicious use of the seeds, said that the gesture would encourage the use of improved and high quality seeds by farmers in the state.

”This seed was given to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmed el-Rufa’i by the Value Seed Company as part of its contribution to boost agricultural productivity in the state.

“The gesture to the governor which by extension comes down to the farmers is also meant to show concern for the re-election of Gov. el-Rufa’i and his inauguration for second term in office.

“Maigana Zone has received 1,700 kilogrammes that will cover 85 hectares of farmland which at the end of the farming season, we envisage about 3,400 bags of maize.

“Each of the Local Government under Maigana Zone will cover nine hectares plus two demonstration farms at the zonal headquarters.

“The KADA is currently running two programmes which include GIZ for Good Agronomic Practices and Maize Production as well as a programme called OPC for Soil test,’’ he said.

Abubakar added that only farmers who received training by extension agents of KADA under these programmes were the main beneficiaries of the seeds.

He urged the farmers to take advantage of the gesture by making good use of the seeds to ensure bumper harvest across the state. (NAN)

