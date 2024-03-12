Kaduna DisCo condemns strike by electricity workers

The management of Kaduna Electric has dismissed the industrial action embarked by he electricity workers as unjustifiable.

The workers under the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), on Tuesday, embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged poor treatment by the management of the company.

The action exposed electricity consumers in its franchise: Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi into total blackout.

Reacting, Abdulazeez Abdulahi, Head of Corporate Communications of the company, dismissed the action as “unjustified”.

In a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, Abdullahi blamed the union for sabotaging power supply by embarking on strike at the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The action, he said, exposed Nigerians to discomfort due to power outage occasioned by the strike.

“Forcing staff from carrying out their legitimate duties says a lot about its motive.

“For emphasis, the union’s demand for payment of outstanding pension arrears which is the supposed justification for forcing misery on citizens is part of the historic debts accumulated under two previous managements.

“One wonders why the union failed to prioritise the payments then until now. This is a clear indication that the union has other motives yet unknown to us,” he said.

He said the Chief Executive Officer, Umar Hashidu had demonstrated willingness to work with the unions to move the company forward since assumption of office in January.

“The CEO held series of meetings with NUEE to get their buy-in into his plans to turn the company around.

“The management is committed to the employee welfare,” he said, adding that it had been consistently engaged in open dialogue to address concerns.

Abdullahi said the administrator had increased salaries within one month after assuming duty, and committed towards ensuring prompt payment of salaries and liabilities.

“The strike action does no good to anyone but some individuals whose motive is still unclear.

“We urge our esteemed customers to disregard it and go about their dealings with us unhindered”.(NAN)

By Aisha Gambo