Kaduna Disco celebrates special day, launches online payments channel

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company will on Saturday, 3rd March, 2018 at the Kaduna International Trade Fair complex launch it expanded online and offline payments platforms. This is part of the activities to mark the Company’s special day at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair which kicked-off last Saturday.

A statement by the Company through the Head, Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said the new payment channels shall enable the pre-paid customers of the Company purchase electricity token easily and conveniently anywhere in the Country.

The payments platforms, according to him, “were developed in partnership with a frontline payment solutions provider, Buypower Nigeria Limited”. He reiterated the Company’s resolve to move closer to its customers through constructive engagements, knowledge sharing and exchange of ideas with all stakeholders.

He disclosed that the participation of Kaduna Electric in the annual Kaduna International Trade Fair in the last three years has underscored the importance the Company attaches to the needs, aspirations and the feelings of its customers.

“We participate in the fair every year to provide a platform where we can have honest feedback from customers/stakeholders; we want to ensure daily improvement in our services”, he stated.