Kaduna Deputy Gov tasks appointees to remain humble and dedicated

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has advised political appointees to help in achieving government’s vision by producing creative and innovative ideas that will serve the people.

Speaking during the opening remarks of a retreat over the weekend, the Deputy Governor also asked the appointees to always engage the citizens and strive relentlessly to deliver quality outputs.

Dr Balarabe warned that ”government is not a theatre for self-promotion or a large ward for tending to egos. It is a place of collaboration in attaining collective goals through the highest level of personal responsibility.”

The Deputy Governor reminded them that they were ”selected to work, not to prep yourselves for your personal campaign in the next electoral circle.”

She warned the appointees not to build camps or foster divisions or to become ensnared in a relentless obsession with material gains, adding that they should respect the law and uphold the dignity of others.

”Your mission in government is to advance the central commitment and project the ideals of Malam Nasir El-Rufai for promoting equality of opportunity.

”This is about enabling ordinary people and their offsprings to attend decent schools, access quality preventive and curative health care services while empowering them to pursue their legitimate livelihoods in an environment that promotes peace and security.

” The people we have pledged to serve deserve a resolute response to make their lives better. We have no option than to strengthen our resolve in this regard because it is our bond, our pledge and our collective responsibility,” she argued.

Dr Balarabe noted that the Malam Nasir El Rufai-led administration has been a pacesetter in several respects since 2015, when it was first elected into office, so the appointees should consider themselves lucky to be part of this winning team.

According to her, ”Kaduna State has shown the way in many other spheres: from laws and policies to making concrete achievements. From doubling primary school enrolment to tripling internally generated revenue(N13bn to N44bn) in 2019; from creating a Mortgage and Foreclosure Authority to passing a new Tax Law; to injecting into the state economy, unprecedented capital expenditure to attracting new investments that have passed USD 1bn”

Balarabe added that El Rufai’s unrelenting efforts ”has led to Kaduna State being ranked as the Number One place for Doing Business by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018, which was released last year.”