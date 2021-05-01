By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kaduna State Government has deployed institutional and collaborative measures in tackling security challenges in the state.

This was stated in areview of the security situation in the state for the first quarter of 2021 (1st January to 31st March 2021).

In a statement Friday, Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, revealed that the state had coordinated and given tremendous support to federal security agencies in their security operations.

He said,”The Kaduna State Government has deployed institutional and collaborative measures in addressing security challenges in the state.

“Through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, federal security agencies are coordinated and supported in their security operations.

“These efforts are reinforced by soft initiatives under the aegis of the Kaduna State Peace Commission.”

The statement added that in areas which suffered communal violence in the period under review, peace processes are still in place and being consolidated.

The government stressed that criminals will not be accorded refuge and comfort in their religious or ethnic identities.

“They will be exposed and described as outlaws, not shielded or allowed to claim justification.

“The position of the Kaduna State government remains the same, recourse to the law is vital in tackling inter-communal violence, while as stated earlier, citizens taking the laws into their hands will not be countenanced.

“The state government remains open for collaboration with credible persons and institutions towards the tackling of insecurity bedeviling the society.”

The statement stressed that the state government will work to create synergy with relevant organizations and communities who are ready to provide intelligence to government on the rapacious activities of miscreants and their cohorts or informants.

It added that the government will continue to seek the active collaboration of citizens in the fight against banditry, by volunteering useful information on suspicious activities or hideouts promptly, for action by security agencies.

The Government futher disclosed that the Kaduna State Security Operations Room operates 24hours a day to receive information and incident reports on the phone lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

Aruwan encouraged citizens to follow the social media pages of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs for regular security updates.

The statement appreciated the immediate past heads of security agencies, who have moved on to new stations in the period under review.

Meanwhile, the Q1 2021 report said 323 persons died from banditry and other violent attacks in the state.

