Kaduna Customs Area Command gets new Controller

By Hussaina Yakubu

Mr Yakubu Salihu has assumed duty as new Controller, Kaduna Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Salihu replaced Abubakar Sanusi who was transferred to the NCS Headquarters, Abuja.Sanusi, the outgoing controller, on Tuesday in Kaduna while handing over the affairs of the command to Salihu, solicited for the support and cooperation of all the staff for the new controller

.He charged them to seat up, be of good behaviour and display high level of professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties.Sanusi added that the mandate of the NCS would not be achieved without hard work and cooperation.In his remark, the new controller tasked all personnel in the command to discharge their duties effectively, so as to meet the revenue target for the year.“We will focus more on revenue generation and anti smuggling activities, we will equally do our very best to facilitate trade,” he added. (NAN)

