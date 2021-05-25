Kaduna Crash: UI mourns postgraduate student, Brig. Gen. Olayinka

May 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, Education, News, Project 0



Acting Vice- of University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Adebola Ekanola, has commiserated with family of Brig.- Gen. Olatunji Luqman Olayinka, who died along with others during last Friday’s military plane crash in Kaduna.

Ekanola also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lt. General Ibrahim , and gallant in ill-fated military plane crash.

A statement by UI Spokesman, Olatunji Oladejo, said the Late Brig.-Gen. Olayinka, 51, was a MPhil/PhD student in the Department of , Security and Humanitarian Studies, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan.

Oladejo quoted the Acting VC as describing the late Brig.-Gen. Olayinka, as a highly cerebral, diligent, disciplined and focused officer, who was interested in using strategic studies address security challenges in Nigeria.

Ekanola, who offered prayers and sympathies the families of the bereaved, said that the death of the fallen gallant was a huge loss Nigeria.

“Brig.-Gen. Olayinka and others laid lives for , security and of Nigeria. 

“They would be remembered for contributions making Nigeria better than they met it. Today, this grief has touched us all. We must share the pain together. This  loss is just as much ours.

“It is from dust that we come and to the dust we shall return. death is a great loss to family, Nigerian Army, University of Ibadan and the country generally.

“On behalf of Council, Senate, Congregation, Management, Staff and of the UI, I condole the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Visitor to the University of Ibadan, family and good people of Nigeria on this unfortunate incident. 

“May God rest souls in . Amen,” he said.

Meanwhile, the University of Ibadan Flag will complement the National Flag of Nigeria to be flown at half-mast on the campus for three days beginning from Monday till Wednesday.

This, he said, was to honour the departed souls. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,