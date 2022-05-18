Kaduna: CP visits military formations, seeks for inter-agency collaboration

The new Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command (CP) Mr Yekini Ayoku, on Tuesday embarked on a familiarization visit to military formations in the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CP commenced the visit at the headquarters of 1 Division Nigerian Army, where he was received by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Kabir Mukhtar.CP Ayoku informed the GOC that his visit was to acquaint himself with the Officers and men of the pioneer Division and to equally appreciate them for their enduring interagency collaboration and synergy being enjoyed.

He pledged the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force in fostering a more cordial relationship with all security agencies, especially the military.The GOC on his part, assured the CP of the Army’s steadfast in civil aid and support to the Police in internal security.Also the CP visited the Nigerian Air Force Base 453 Base Services Group, and was received by Air Comdr Ademuyiwa Adedoyin, the Commanding Officer of the group.Ayoku lauded the NIgerian Air Force for its role in providing air cover to ground troops, leading to successful routing of insurgents and bandits.The Commander of 453 Base, while appreciating the CP’s visit, said the Air Force would continue to provide air surveillance and reconnaissance across mapped area of security interest.

CP Ayoku after the visits, assured members of the public that by the synergy consolidated, their safety and security would further be guaranteed.NAN reports that the CP was accompanied on the visits by Deputy Commissioner of Police State CID, Usman Jibrin; Commanding Officer 1 Police Mobile Force, ACP Mike Onu; OC State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), CSP Magaji Kabomo; Command Patrol and Guard Officer, CSP Abdulaziz Isa.Ayoku took over on April 8, as the 40th Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command. (NAN)

