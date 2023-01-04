Kaduna court remands 2 men in custody for unlawful possession of firearms

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate’s Court remanded two men, Abdullahi Sadiq, 30 and Sani Nasiru, 28, at the Kaduna Correctional Centre on Wednesday for allegedly being in unlawful possession of firearms.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel ordered that the accused be remanded in custody pending advice by the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions.

Prosecuting Insp Sunday Baba had earlier told the court that police operatives arrested the duo at Rigasa area of Kaduna on Dec. 27, 2022 with one locally-fabricated automatic pistol, one Dane gun, eight cutlasses, knives and daggers.

He said they confessed to being on their way to Zaria, also in Kaduna State, to meet their gang leader one Garba for a robbery operation.

Garba is still at large, he added.

The court did not take the accused plea as it lacked jurisdiction to try cases under the Kaduna State Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act 2004.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel adjourned the case till Feb. 6 pending advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution. (NAN)