Kaduna Contributory Health Scheme enrolls 312 vulnerable people

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) has enrolled additional 312 vulnerable people into the state’s contributory health scheme.

The KADCHMA Director-General, Mr Aliyu Saidu, disclosed this in Kaduna on Tuesday during enrollment of the vulnerable at Islamic Hospital in Kaduna.

Saidu, who was represented by Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, Director of Business Development and Enrollment in KADCHMA, said that the captured persons were all orphans.

He said that so far, the state had enrolled 47, 535 poor and vulnerable people under the health insurance scheme, adding that more would be captured into the scheme.

He said the enrollment was in collaboration with the Islamic Foundation for the orphans to access free medical treatment.

“We are collaborating with them today because the Islamic Foundation has been helping orphans to access free education and medical services.

“They are the ones that help in identifying these orphans that we are capturing and enrolling today to access the health insurance scheme, ‘’ he said.

According to him, the health scheme wishes to achieve 20 per cent of the public in 2021 and keep growing by engaging community mobilisers.

“We are engaging community mobilisers so they can help in sensitisation and reaching out to residents on the importance of the health scheme.

“We are engaging them because they have a working relationship with the traditional and community leaders and also with the people at the grassroots, ‘’ he said.

He hoped that with assistance of community mobilisers, the identification/enrollment exercise would record huge success in the state.

He urged the mobilisers to work hard and support the health scheme for better service delivery.

“We are having challenge of reaching out to the informal sector; that is why we are engaging them so that they will help in sensitisation and mobilisation of residents so they can embrace the scheme and benefit from it.”

Saidu also called on the state residents to enroll into the health scheme for good service delivery.

“You will only put N10,680 for registration and it will save you a lot because of the benefits from the services which include emergency care, antenatal care, delivery, neonatal care, surgical services, internal medicine and postnatal care.

“Others include gynecological care, childhood illnesses treatment, chronic disease management, ophthalmic care, family planning, immunisation, blood transfusion, dental care, X-ray services and laboratory services.”

He added that the scheme was working with primary health centres to revitalise the health insurance scheme.

The Coordinator of the Islamic Foundation, Dr Jamil Haruna, commended Kaduna State for ensuring that the vulnerable would have access to quality health care services.

He said that the foundation had been supporting the vulnerable through education and health.

He added that empowerment programmes had been done for them (NAN)