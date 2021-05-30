The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has constituted a special taskforce team to enforce motor vehicle registration in the state.

KADIRS Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Zakari Muhammad, said in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna that the enforcement would commence on Monday.

Muhammad said that the taskforce teams included officials of KADIRS, Federal Road Safety Corps, and Kaduna State Traffick Law Enforcement Authority, among others.

He said that the teams would be on all the major roads across the state, urging vehicle owners to cooperate with the task force.

“KADIRS is appealing to all vehicle owners to ensure that particulars of their vehicles are up-to-date and valid.

“Enforcement will be carried out starting from Monday, May 31.

“The Executive Chairman, KADIRS, Dr Zaid Abubakar, appreciates your understanding and usual cooperation,” he said. (NAN)

