Kaduna constitutes task force on vehicle registration enforcement

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) constituted a special taskforce team to enforce motor vehicle registration in the state.

KADIRS Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Zakari Muhammad, said statement on that the enforcement would commence on Monday.

Muhammad said that the taskforce teams included officials of KADIRS, Federal Corps, and Kaduna State Traffick Enforcement Authority, among others.

said that the teams would be on all the major roads across the state, urging vehicle owners to cooperate with the task force.

“KADIRS is appealing to all vehicle owners to ensure that particulars of their vehicles are up-to- and valid.

“Enforcement be carried out starting from Monday, 31.

“The Executive , KADIRS, Dr Zaid Abubakar, appreciates your understanding and usual ,” said. (NAN)

