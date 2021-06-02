Kaduna commences Phase II of Covid vaccination

Deputy Governor Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has advised citizens who took the first dose Covid-19 vaccine in March, to the second dose because the first jab like a foundation that requires a build up after 12 weeks.

Dr Balarabe who gave the advise after taking her second Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, said all members the State Executive Council have taken their second dose to the state to the vaccine.

Last Saturday, Governor Nasir El Rufai and some senior government officials received their second jabs of AstraZenneca vaccine.

Dr Balarabe who vaccinated on Monday, said “we have just commenced the second for Covid which will run from now to July. So, there is ample time for to actually go and get the second dose.

The Deputy Governor who is also a medical doctor , pointed out that ‘’the first dose is like a foundation for body to get to know the kind of protection introduced, but the second dose builds on is already there.’’

“All those places where took their first vaccines are opened now and every person that has had his first dose, we want that person to please go back to that place and the second dose so that he build his immunity.

“For any skeptic that is out there, there is proof enough that it is safe for you to go and take the vaccine. And after the second dose we are still expecting quantities of the vaccines from the national so those who have not even taken, now take theirs,’’ she added.

Dr Balarabe however warned that who took the second dose should still wear facemask and observe social distance when in public until a significant number of have been vaccinated.

