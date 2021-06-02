Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has advised citizens who took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in March, to take the second dose because the first jab was like a foundation that requires a build up after 12 weeks.

Dr Balarabe who gave the advise after taking her second vaccination at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, said all members of the State Executive Council have taken their second dose to encourage residents of the state to take the vaccine.

Last Saturday, Governor Nasir El Rufai and some senior government officials received their second jabs of AstraZenneca vaccine.

Dr Balarabe who was vaccinated on Monday, said “we have just commenced the second vaccination for Covid which will run from now to July. So, there is ample time for people to actually go and get the second dose.

The Deputy Governor who is also a medical doctor , pointed out that ‘’the first dose is like a foundation for your body to get to know the kind of protection introduced, but the second dose builds on what is already there.’’

“All those places where people took their first vaccines are opened now and every person that has had his first dose, we want that person to please go back to that place and take the second dose so that he can build his immunity.

“For any skeptic that is out there, there is proof enough that it is safe for you to go and take the vaccine. And after the second dose we are still expecting quantities of the vaccines from the national so those who have not even taken, can now take theirs,’’ she added.

Dr Balarabe however warned that people who took the second dose should still wear facemask and observe social distance when in public until a significant number of people have been vaccinated.

