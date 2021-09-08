Kaduna COE announces resumption of academic activities

The Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, has announced the resumption of academic activities after two months of closure over students’ protest.

According to a circular signed by Mr Abdullahi Mohammed of the Deputy Provost’s office, students on Levels 300, 200 and 100 level students will resume on 13, 20 and 27 September, respectively.

It said that 200 level students would matriculate on Sept. 24, while 100 level students would take their turn on Sept. 30.

“All other registration procedures and lecture time table will be on the College Notice Board,” it added.

The circular said that returning students would be required to sign a letter of undertaking to be of good conduct at their various departments as a condition for resumption.

“Staff are to take note and ensure strict compliance with the academic calendar,” the circular said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that academic activities in the institution were suspended on July 3, following students’ protest over a planned hike in tuition fees. (NAN)

