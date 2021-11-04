Kaduna Car Dealer Jailed for N1.9m Scam

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, November 3, 2021 secured the conviction and sentencing of one Adam Mohammed of Rigasa Kaduna before Justice M.T.M Aliyu of Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on one count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust

He allegedly converted proceeds of the sale of a Mercedes Benz C200 2005 Model car to the tune One Million Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (N1, 900,000). The vehicle was given to him for sale by the complainant who, having waited endlessly for his money, petitioned the EFCC.

The charge reads: “That you, Adam Mohammed sometime between January and February, 2021 in Kaduna within the Jurisdiction of the High Court of Kaduna State, being entrusted with property to wit: the sum of N1, 900,000.00 ( One Million Nine Hundred Thousand Naira only) by one Adetunji Owoeye from the sale of his Mercedes Benz C200 Model did dishonestly misappropriated the said sum by converting same to your personal use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 296 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable Under Section 297 of the same Law”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Both the prosecuting counsel, Moses Arumemi, and defence counsel, Ayodeji Olabode urged the court to enter the terms of a plea bargain agreement between the parties as the judgment of the court.

Justice Aliyu consequently convicted and sentenced the defendant to 7 years imprisonment with option of fine in the sum of N200, 000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira).

