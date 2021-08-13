Kaduna by-election: Police assure residents of adequate security

The Police Command in Kaduna State, says it has deployed adequate personnel for the conduct of the Saturday by-election in Lere Federal Constituency in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Mohammed Jalige gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Saturday for the by-election to elect a representative to fill the vacant seat created by the demise of the lawmaker representing the area, Suleiman Lere.

Lere died in April.

Jalige said the team would be led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations, Mr Mustapha Bala.

“Also, Area Commanders of Kafanchan, Zaria, men of Police Mobile Force 1, 62 and 47 have also been deployed for the election.

“Others include operatives of Puff Adder II, conventional and undercover police,’’ he said.

Jalige said that representatives of political parties participating in the election had signed a peace accord and appealed to them to abide strictly by the electoral guidelines.

“They should avoid moving around with thugs for hitch-free election,’’ he further appealed, and called on the electorate to come out en mass and exercise their franchise.

Jalige warned that any attempt to disrupt the exercise would not be tolerated as security would be on ground to deal decisively with “bad elements’’.

NAN reports that political parties expected to participate in the by-election include the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Progressives Party (YPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

No fewer than 231,000 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot in 249 polling units spread across the Federal Constituency. (NAN)

