Kaduna Bombing: Northern Elders Forum demands investigation

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern over the recent bombing of a Kaduna Community by military drone.

The Forum in a statement on Tuesday signed by its Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, demanded a thorough investigation into the incident which occurred at Tudun Biri, a community within Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Suleiman revealed that the incident led to the killing scores of innocent civilians, stressed that investigation can determine whether any negligence or misconduct occurred, holding those responsible accountable.

He stated,”The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) finds the recent “accidental” bombing by the Nigerian military during an operation against bandits in a Kaduna village a matter of serious concern regarding the safety and well-being of civilians in conflict zones.

“The Forum demands a thorough investigation into the incident which occurred at Tudun Biri, a community within Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing scores of innocent civilians.”

He added,”NEF understands that the Kaduna State government had risen to the occasion and also pledged that the victims of the strike will be compensated. However beyond compensation for the victims, a thorough investigation is essential to ensure justice for the affected civilians, prevent future occurrences, and uphold the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“By identifying the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident, the investigation can determine whether any negligence or misconduct occurred, holding those responsible accountable.

“This will provide a sense of closure and compensation to the victims, fostering trust between the military and the civilian population.”

According to the NEF Spokesperson, conducting a thorough investigation into the accidental bombing is essential to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“By analyzing the circumstances that led to the tragedy, the investigation can identify any systemic failures, gaps in training, or inadequate protocols that may have contributed to the accident.

“Armed with this knowledge, the military can implement necessary reforms, such as improved coordination, enhanced intelligence gathering, and stricter adherence to rules of engagement. These measures will minimize the risk of accidental bombings and protect civilian lives during military operations.

“An investigation aligns with the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law. “These legal frameworks emphasize the protection of civilians during armed conflicts and require states to conduct impartial investigations into alleged violations.

“NEF condoles the families of the affected civilians as well the Kaduna State government for the unfortunate and regrettable incident,” he stated.

