Kaduna Bombing: NMA calls for compensation for victims

The Nigeria. Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Federal government to compensate victims of the recent bombing in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State.

The call is contained in a Communique jointly signed by the President, NMA, Dr. Uche Ojinmah and Secretary General, Dr Jide Onyekweliissued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held recently in Abuja.

According to the Communique, the NEC noted with grief the unfortunate accidental bombing of innocent civilians at Tudun Biri in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State and acceptance of responsibility by the military.

It said the NEC noted as unacceptable, the current situation where 75-80% of Nigerians pay out-of-pocket for their medical expenses and insurance. The NEC further clearly stated that Health Insurance holds the capacity to provide solution to accessible, affordable and sustainable healthcare delivery for Nigerians.

It also stated that the NEC noted that the present Federal Government led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR has proposed 5% of the total budget for 2024 to health; this is an improvement on previous budgets but this is still far from the benchmark of 15% proposed by the Abuja declaration of 2001.

According to it, the NEC observed that Nigeria is heading for a catastrophic Human Resource for Health (HRH) crises, if the current rate of migration of Medical and Dental Practitioners to overseas “Jappa syndrome” is not reversed immediately.

It also disclosed that the NEC expressed great worry at the fact that despite the tremendous efforts being made by healthcare workers to deliver health care services to Nigerians, they were still violently assaulted and kidnapped in their workplaces and other places.

The Communique noted that the NEC also seriously frowned at the inability of Governments at all level to effectively check security lapses and the ravaging incidence of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and extra judicial killing of Nigerians.

It therefore revealed that the NEC made some critical resolutions bordering on the said challenges, which include the compensation of the victims of the recent Kaduna Bombing that resulted to the deaths of innocent civilians, among others.

It said,”NEC commiserates with the good people of Tudun Biri, Kaduna State government and the Federal Government of Nigeria while praying for the peaceful repose of the dead and quick recovery of the injured. We commend the Nigerian military for accepting responsibility and call on the military to refine the sensitivity of its intelligence so as to avoid a recurrence. NEC calls on our dear Federal Government to quickly compensate the victims

“The NEC urges Governments at all levels to prioritize the health and well-being of all Nigerians by rolling out robust palliative measures, and other social intervention strategies aimed at cushioning the present hunger and harsh economic condition in the country with the aim of lifting millions of Nigerians out of multidimensional poverty.

“The NEC insisted that despite the present economic challenges in the country, implementing UHC in depressed economies is possible by instituting innovative funding models such as the so called “Sin tax”, focus on improved primary healthcare access, integration of technology to healthcare delivery and strengthening clinical governance at all levels. These measures shall stem the tide of out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare which is currently stifling Nigerians.

“The NEC implored our Government to take practical steps to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for individuals seeking healthcare by introducing or expanding social health insurance schemes, providing subsidies or cash transfers for vulnerable populations, and exploring mechanisms to negotiate fair and affordable drug prices while strengthening our local pharmaceutical production sector.

“The NEC called on the Federal Government to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the 1% Consolidated Revenue Fund, increase budgetary allocation to the health sector to at least 15% in line with Abuja Declaration of 2001 and exploring other innovative funding options for our health sector.”

The Communique said the NEC reiterated the need for Governments at all levels to as a matter of urgency provide better working environment for the practice of Medicine/Dentistry, pay better and competitive remuneration, show better political commitment to health and prioritize healthcare provision in their scales of preference, provide robust access to social amenities and upgrade decaying utilities, “rejig our national security architecture for the safety of all citizens, and provide increased gainful employment opportunities for doctors.

“The NEC identified these as critical factors that could halt the devastating medical brain drain.

“The NEC called on Governments and all the security agencies to effectively check security lapses and the ravaging incidence of kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria. The NEC further urged them to quickly do the needful in addressing this menace to save Nigerians from further torment.

“The NEC strongly commended the Government of Ekiti State and directed all the doctors working in Ekiti State to reciprocate the good gesture of the government. The NEC implored the governments of Ondo, Abia and Imo States, to hasten the process of clearing the unpaid arrears of salaries and implement recent upwardly reviewed salary packages for doctors and other health workers in their States

“The NEC resolved to give the Federal Government till 31st of January, 2024 to implement the Revised CONMESS and accoutrement allowance with arrears from June 2023, or NMA will not be responsible for the breakdown of industrial harmony in the health sector.”

According to the Communique, the NEC appealed to the Nigerian government to take urgent action to mitigate the impact of exodus of some pharmaceutical companies by creating a friendly business environment and investing in the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

“The NEC called on the Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State to immediately cease and desist from coercing her medical students into an unapproved intercalated program but rather legally and holistically address the root cause of her problem which is over admission into her medical school.

“The NEC also directed NMA Edo, to do everything possible under the law to ensure the rights and privileges of the medical students were not trampled upon. NMA also calls on the management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State to quickly stop the overinflated school fees and paying of fees without appropriate progression.

“The Nigerian Medical Association shall bare its fangs at these institutions if they do not quickly embrace change.

“The NEC thanked the Immediate Past President of World Medical Association (WMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele, for being a good ambassador of the Nigerian Medical Association and Nigeria, during his WMA Presidency.

“The NEC unanimously resolved that the Northeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria should host the NMA National Secretariat for 2024- 2026 executive tenure,” it stated.

According to the Communique, the NEC reaffirmed the hosting rights of the NMA Games 2024 and the 2024 AGC/ADM of the Association by the Lagos State and Cross River State NMA Branches respectively and enjoined all stakeholders to work towards the success of these events.

It added,”The Nigerian Medical Association is immensely grateful to the following personalities who offered various forms of supports before, during and after the meeting:

“Hon. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate CON, Hon. Minister of Education; Prof. Tahir Mamman OON SAN, Hon. Minister of State for Education; Rt. Hon.(Dr.) Yusuf Tanko Sununu, the Chairman of the Opening Ceremony and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni , Permanent Secretary Ministry of Niger Delta ; Dr. Shuaibu Belgore, Federal Capital Territory Mandate Secretary for Health and Human Services; Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe, Keynote Speaker and Chief Medical Director of FMC Jabi, Abuja ; Prof. Saad A. Ahmed, other Speakers, the Registrar of National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria; Prof. Fatiu Arogundade, and the Attah of Igala; HRM Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa II.

“Special appreciation goes to the Local Organizing Committee and the State Officers’ Committee of NMA FCT led by Dr. Charles Ugwuanyi, sponsors, volunteers and every other individual and corporate organizations that partnered to make the meeting a huge success.

“NEC congratulates the NMA FCT Branch for an excellent hosting,” the Statement reads.”

