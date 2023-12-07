Kaduna Bombing: FG to build houses, clinics in affected community – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has revealed plans by the Federal Government to build houses, clinics and schools at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The Spokesman of the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement on Thursday, said Shettima made this known when he visited the victims of the drone misfire at the hospital in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima visited the victims at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna, where some of the casualties, most of whom are women and children, are receiving treatment.

NAN recalls that some Muslim faithful observing the Maulud celebration were mistakenly killed and many others injured following mistaken military drone attacks, reportedly targeting terrorists and bandits in the village.

Shettima said that President Bola Tinubu has directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started in Kaduna State, with a complete package.

He explained that the package includes houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, empowerment initiatives and solar energy, among others, in Tudun Biri community as compensation for the destruction caused by the drone misfire.

Shettima also directed the Management of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise and provide adequate support to the victims.

Shettima, who battled to hold back tears, enjoined NEMA to ensure that the victims get adequate relief materials.

The vice-president, at a meeting with leaders and other stakeholders of the community, said “most importantly, the President has approved the commencement of the Pullako Initiative by next month.

“The Pullako Initiative is the President’s unique response as a non-kinetic approach to the challenges in the North West.

“Beneficiary states are Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and for the purpose of equity and justice, we deliberately included Niger and Benue states.

“Actually, our intention was to kick off the programme in Sokoto, but in the light of recent development, the President directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started here in Kaduna State.

“And Tudun Biri will be the first beneficiary of that scheme. We are going to build houses that will complement the efforts of the Speaker.

“But ours is a complete package as well, including houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, empowerment initiatives and solar energy.

“It’s a complete package of solutions as a non-kinetic response to the problems of banditry and kidnapping in the North West.”

The vice-president, who noted that President Tinubu is worried about the tragic incident, pointed out that away from the number of casualties, it is gruesome to lose even one life.

Taking a leaf from the late Dele Giwa, Shettima said, “I am here because the President is deeply concerned.

“He was deeply touched by what happened. As the late Dele Giwa rightly said, let’s not talk about the numbers; ‘one life taken in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in a pogrom.

“The heart of the President is with the bereaved families. We were in the hospital to sympathise with the victims.

“And be rest assured that the Federal Government stands by the affected community, the government and the people of Kaduna State on this unfortunate incident.

“As already directed by Mr President, an investigation is being conducted to prevent a repeat of the incident and we expect a report to be submitted in the shortest possible time.”

Shettima thanked religious leaders and elders of the community for not yielding to what he described as a plot to politicise the incident in an attempt to inflame passions.

“I want to register our profound gratitude to our religious leaders, to our community leaders, who have served as stabilising forces in this trying moment.

“Efforts were made to politicise, to inflame passions, but our leaders chose to err on the part of decency, on the part of moderation, on the part of maturity, and I cannot but thank you most profoundly.

“Incidentally, among them are two of my friends, Dr Imam Tukur and Sheikh Al-Misri. They are my very good friends and I want to thank you,” he noted.

Earlier at the hospital, the Chief Medical Director, Dr Shuaibu Musa, told Shettima that the hospital received 71 victims with different degrees of injuries.

He said some of the casualties have been referred to 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

The vice-president was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna, APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.

Others are senior government officials who moved from bed to bed consoling victims of the attack. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

