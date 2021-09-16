Kaduna board refunds Hajj fare to 620 intending pilgrims

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, says it has initiated refund of the 2021 Hajj fare to 620 intending pilgrims who indicated interest to collect their deposits.

The Acting Overseer of the board, Hajiya Hannatu Zailani, made the disclosure at the presentation of cheques to the intending pilgrims, on Thursday in Kaduna.

Zailani said that 620 of the 3,938 intending pilgrims applied for the refund of their deposits.

According to her, the refund is sequel to the cancellation of the 2021 Hajj exercise for foreign nationals by the Saudi Arabian authorities occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), had directed ingending pilgrims willing to collect their deposits to do so throught their respective state pilgrims boards.

“Some 620 intending pilgrims applied for the refund. We eqully wrote to the Kaduna State Government for approval to start payment of those who want the refund.

“Those seeking for the refund should handle their cheques with care, be law abiding and observe COVID-19 protocols during the exercise,” she said.

Zailani said that the exercise would be conducted in batches to facilitate its smooth conduct, adding that, “We have three zones, A, B and C. Today we are starting with zone C- Southern Kaduna.”

She advised the remaining intending pilgrims that they could deposit with the board for the 2022 Hajj exercise.

This, she said, would give them advantage over those who registered fresh.

She further advised intending pilgrims to ensure safe keeping of their COVID-19 vaccination cards for future use. (NAN).

