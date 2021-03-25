The Kaduna State Karate Association in conjunction with the state Ministry of Sports Development has begun open camp for 14 karatekas ahead of the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo.

Jummai Nuhu, the Public Relation Officer of the ministry, said on Thursday in Kaduna that the male and female karatekas and three coaches were camped at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival tagged Edo 2020 is scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 16.

Nuhu said the training was to boost their morale, strengthen performance and strategise for a resounding success during the tournament.

She said the camp was being sponsored by the association Chairman, Mr Lurgi de Rossi, adding that all the players were tested for the COVID-19 before allowed into the camp. (NAN)

