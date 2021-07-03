Kaduna: Bandits shoot 7 dead in Chikun, Kajuru, Giwa

Armed bandits have shot seven people dead within the last 72 hours in Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State.

These developments were reported to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies on Saturday.

According to the agencies, bandits shot four kidnapped citizens at the outskirts of Tsohon Gayan general area of Chikun LGA.

Two were identified as Solomon Bamaiyi and Francis Moses from Kakau village of the same LGA. The third was identified as being from Kachia town and the fourth remains yet unidentified.

In Iri Station, Kajuru LGA, two citizens, Reuben Tanko and Sani Jibrin were also shot dead by a group of armed bandits.

One Danjuma Alhaji, a native of Tsohon Farakwai of Igabi LGA was similarly killed by bandits at the outskirts of Galadima general area of Giwa LGA.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Furthermore, security agencies have carried out confidence building visit to Iri Station, where some citizens were killed and an unspecified number kidnapped.

The Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who led the delegation assured the community of Government’s commitment to the security and peace of the general area.

He also said that collaboration between communities and security agencies is critical and must be cultivated towards enhancing security in areas that are difficult to access across the state.

