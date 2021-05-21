Kaduna: Bandits kill two, rustle cattle in Igabi, police quell unrest in Jemaa

May 21, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Project 0



Security agencies have reported that bandits invaded Zangon Aya town in Igabi local area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement Friday.

According to the report, two , Falalu Dari and Sabiu Idris, were killed by the bandits,Aruwan said.

He further disclosed that the bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to one Delu Bafilata, a herder. Delu sustained gunshot to the chest and is receiving in .

In another reported incident, bandits invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa local area, and shot one Inusa Ibrahim dead.

Three other sustained and are receiving . They are:Mustapha Ya’u;Bilyaminu Saidu and Bilyaminu Abubakar

In Godogodo village of Jema’a local area, bandits attempted to attack a police outpost but were effectively repelled by the personnel. However one Ayuba Madugu was killed by the gunmen.

The incident threatened to bring about an escalation of ethno-religious tensions in the area. Security operatives moved swiftly to douse the tension, and brought the situation under control. Calm has returned to the area, Aruwan said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports and commiserated with the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls. He wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

Furthermore, the Governor security agencies and leaders for de-escalating the tension that arose in Godogodo town, which resulted in erecting of barricades on the Gidanwaya-Godogodo-Jagindi road, causing motorists to retreat in panic.

The Governor appealed to the of Godogodo to work together and perceive criminality from an ethno-religious standpoint. He urged them instead to cooperate with security agencies and other stakeholders to tackle criminals.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,