Security agencies have reported that bandits invaded Zangon Aya town in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement Friday.

According to the report, two residents, Falalu Dari and Sabiu Idris, were killed by the bandits,Aruwan said.

He further disclosed that the bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to one Delu Bafilata, a herder. Delu sustained gunshot injuries to the chest and is receiving treatment in hospital.

In another reported incident, bandits invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa local government area, and shot one Inusa Ibrahim dead.

Three other residents sustained injuries and are receiving treatment. They are:Mustapha Ya’u;Bilyaminu Saidu and Bilyaminu Abubakar

In Godogodo village of Jema’a local government area, bandits attempted to attack a police outpost but were effectively repelled by the personnel. However one Ayuba Madugu was killed by the gunmen.

The incident threatened to bring about an escalation of ethno-religious tensions in the area. Security operatives moved swiftly to douse the tension, and brought the situation under control. Calm has returned to the area, Aruwan said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports and commiserated with the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls. He wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

Furthermore, the Governor commended security agencies and community leaders for de-escalating the tension that arose in Godogodo town, which resulted in erecting of barricades on the Gidanwaya-Godogodo-Jagindi road, causing motorists to retreat in panic.

The Governor appealed to the residents of Godogodo to work together and not perceive criminality from an ethno-religious standpoint. He urged them instead to cooperate with security agencies and other stakeholders to tackle criminals.

