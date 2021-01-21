Kaduna: Bandits kill four persons in Giwa, Chikun, Igabi  areas

Security agencies have reported the killing of four citizens in isolated locations of Giwa, Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

He said at Baranje village near Buruku in Chikun local government area, two persons were killed, listed as:Dogara Yahaya, the Ward Head of Baranje village and Reuben Adamu.

At Ungwan Sada in Giwa local government, armed bandits killed one Ibrahim Salisu after an attempt to kidnap him.

Similarly, Abdullahi Saleh, a herder, was killed by armed bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi local government.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted these reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the slain citizens, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the incidents.

Intensified ground and air patrols are set to be sustained in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas, linking up to Niger State.