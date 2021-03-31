Kaduna: Bandits kill 8, injure 4 in fresh attacks

Eight people have been killed, and four injured by bandits separate attacks dotted across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru areas. These were outlined made by to the Kaduna State Government.

Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this a statement statement Wednesday.

He said at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako Chikun area, armed bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured. Those who lost their lives the crash are listed as:
Aisha ;Uwaliya Alhaji;Shehu; Ramatu Sani ;Muhammad Shehu; Aminu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Abdu

The injured include Zainab Alhaji Usman
;Surayya ;Khalifa Sani and Ushe Sani.

In another incident, bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari.

Furthermore, armed gunmen invaded Hayin Kanwa , Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead one Alhaji , a business man in the area, after he resisted their attempts to him.

Aruwan said Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the sadness, and prayed repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

