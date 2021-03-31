Eight people have been killed, and four injured by bandits in separate attacks dotted across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas. These were outlined in reports made by security agencies to the Kaduna State Government.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement statement Wednesday.

He said at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun local government area, armed bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured. Those who lost their lives in the crash are listed as:

Aisha Bello;Uwaliya Alhaji;Shehu; Ramatu Sani ;Muhammad Shehu; Aminu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Abdu

The injured include Zainab Alhaji Usman

;Surayya Bello;Khalifa Sani and Ushe Sani.

In another incident, bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari.

Furthermore, armed gunmen invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a business man in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

Aruwan said Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

