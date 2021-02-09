Following the security situation across the state within the last 24 hours, the Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 23 citizens in different attacks on soft targets in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas.

Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

He said, the attacks on soft targets in these local government areas occurred around Kaduna state’s boundaries with neighboring states.

In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi ward. They are:

Abdu Hasan,Sufyanu Musa, Faisal Zubairu

Abdullahi Hasan, Ali Abdu, Rabiu Aliyu, Zubairu Yau

Bukar Yusuf, Mamman Ibrahim, Dankande Musa

The following were injured in the attack:

Baushi Alu, Rabe Sani, Usama Sani

In Igabi local government area, bandits shot dead one Dayyabu Yahuza between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi.

In Giwa local government area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one Yakubu Sule was shot dead.

In Kishisho village, Kauru local government area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighboring state killed five persons, listed as: Danlami Sunday, Abbas Abou, Sati Yakubu, Shaba John,John Francis

In Chikun local government area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai ward. They are:Habila Ibrahim, Samaila Audu, John Musa, Birnin Aboki, Ali Aboki.

Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one Bitrus Joseph was shot dead in an attack by bandits.

Also in Chikun local government area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack.

Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, expressed sadness over the attacks.

The Governor sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. He offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the slain, and a speedy recovery for the injured.

As of the time of this security update, the air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force are trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs, and citizens will be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.

Governor EEl-Rufaiis wishing the military success in the ongoing operation as he awaits reports, the statement said.