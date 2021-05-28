Security agencies have reported that armed bandits invaded Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA. Community volunteers engaged the bandits and in the ensuing gun duel, three residents were killed, identified as Alhaji Shafiu Alhaji Balailu Sani and Abdulsamad Hussaini

In a reaction to this, youths of Na’ikko village attacked a nearby Fulani settlement Rugan Abdulmuminu and killed two persons whom they alleged to be involved in the initial attack. These were identified as Abdulmuminu Agwai and Samaila Agwai

Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed thisnin a statement Friday.

In another incident, armed bandits invaded Dakyauro village, Sabon Birni, Igabi LGA and killed four persons after rustling about 25 cows. The four persons killed were listed as:Musbahu Yusuf,Basiru Jaafaru,Ja’afaru Yahaya and Umaru Sulaiman.

Two persons were injured in the attack namely Anas Ibrahim and Aisha Abbas

Similarly, a community leader, Dauda Adamu, was killed by bandits at Ungwan Ayaba in Chikun LGA.

Bandits also invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Gigani village, Kerawa, Igabi LGA and rustled about 14 bulls being used by farmers to plough the land.

Receiving these reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai sent condolences to the families of all who lost their lives in the attacks, as he prayed for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The Governor noted with deep concern the incidents in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA, and appealed to residents to embrace recourse to law. He implored them to avoid killings and reprisal actions that would prove utterly detrimental to peace in the area, as Government was working closely with security agencies and stakeholders.

Going further, Governor El-Rufai assured farmers in the Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru and Chikun LGAs of the Government’s awareness of their plight, and is taking active steps towards ensuring that they would continue to pursue their livelihoods in safety.

The Governor also addressed reports received on brewing tension in Bomo community, Sabon Gari LGA, between residents and the Nigerian Army. The Governor appealed to members of the community to maintain calm, as the matter had been reported and steps were being taken in conjunction with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to address the situation.

Finally, the Kaduna State Government has urged private schools operating in high-risk areas to adhere to the security advisories issued to them. This followed reports that some schools have continued to operate outside of the guidelines presented to them by the security agencies for the safety of their students and staff.

The Governor is also monitoring the developments in Kauru, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs, and working assiduously to enhance security and peace in the identified flash-points in these LGAs.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

