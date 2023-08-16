Kaduna Assembly calls on govt. to support victims of Zaria mosque collapse with relief materials

By Hassana Yakubu

Kaduna State House of Assembly has called on the state Government to provide relief materials to victims of the Zaria Mosque collapse.

The call is contained in a motion treated as a matter of urgent public importance, read by member representing Zaria City constituency, Mahmud Ismaila, on Wednesday in Kaduna

The member said the motion was raised in pursuant to order 8, rule 4, of the standing order and rules of the house.

He said the tragic event which happened on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, had claimed the lives 10 people, living more than 30 injured who are receiving medical attention at ABU Zaria Teaching Hospital and Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria.

Ismaila said part of the roof of the Zaria Juma’at Mosque, situated at Fada opposite the Emir’s palace, collapsed, killing and injuring worshipers.

He added “while the state is mourning the affected persons, another sad event of attack by bandits occurred at Gadar Gaya, Zaria, which resulted in the death of two people and two others kidnapped.

“That’s why we are asking the state government to, through its State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, provide relief materials to the affected victims. (NAN)

