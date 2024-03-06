Kaduna Assembly approves N107bn for 23 LGAs

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has passed the N107.72 billion Appropriation Bill for the 23 Local Government Councils of the state.

The house at the plenary on Tuesday also passed the amended Local Government Law No. 3 of 2018.

The legislations followed the adoption of the reports by Shehu Yunusa, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation and Implementation, and Nasiru Yunusa, Chairman, Joint Committee on Local Government, Rural Development and Judiciary, respectively.

Meanwhile, the bill for a law to establish the Mental Health Service Department has passed second reading.

The bill seeks to promote and protect the rights of persons with intellectual, psycho-social or cognitive disability as well as provide regulations for mental health and related matters therein.

The Speaker, Yusuf Liman, adjourned the sitting to Wednesday. (NAN)

By Aisha Gambo