Kaduna APC postpones campaign to mourn victims of bandits attack

By Hussaina Yakubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Kaduna State has announced the postponement of its town hall meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Prof. Muhammad Sani-Bello, Director General of the campaign council made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He explained that the postponement was in deference to those killed by bandits in Malagum and Sokwong communities, Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

It is ‘’as a mark of respect to the souls of the deceased and in mourning with the families of the bereaved,” he added.

Sani-Bello described the attack as shocking and unfortunate, adding that it came at a time when the military were doing a lot to secure the state.

‘’The unfortunate attack is coming on the heels of relative peace in Kaduna state following aerial bombardment by the Nigerian Air Force and attacks by ground troops,” he noted.

The D-G extended their condolences to Kagoro traditional institution, people of Kaura local government area and the Kaduna State Government over the unfortunate incident.

“We hope that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will be apprehended and brought to book soon. We equally pray for a peaceful and prosperous Kaduna state and Nigeria in general.’’

Sani-Bello appreciated security agents for promptly containing the situation and preventing it from escalating into another round of crisis and bloodletting.(NAN)