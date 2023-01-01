Kaduna APC Campaign prays for prosperous new year

Kaduna State APC Campaign Council says it wishes the party’s teeming supporters and entire people of the state a happy and prosperous 2023.

Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello (Mainan Zazzau) Director General, Kaduna State APC Campaign Council who disclosed this in a statement also prayed for good health and spiritual well-being of the people.

The DG said, “At the strike of the hour, 2023 was ushered in different parts of the world at different times, signifying new beginnings.

“Like always, the Year 2023 is heralded with joyous celebrations and new resolutions.

“We at the APC Campaign Council wish our teeming supporters and the entire people of Kaduna State, a happy and prosperous New Year.

‘May the Almighty God preserve our lives to witness many more years in good health and spiritual well-being. Amin.”