Kaduna: AIG cautions personnel on indiscipline, corruption

By Sani Idris

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 14, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman, has cautioned officers and men of the Police Command in Kaduna State against indiscipline and corruption.

Abdulrahman gave the warning during a working visit to the command on Thursday.

The AIG who interacted with officers and men on ways of improving policing in the state, said the personnel must uphold the tenets of discipline and incorruptibility.

Describing corruption as an hydra-headed monster that kills an organisation, he said the police job would be better without it.

“Though we need more pay and more logistics in the job, with or without it, we must be professionals as mandated, to secure the nation from within, and God will continue to be with us,” he said.

Also describing discipline as the bedrock of police duty, Abdulrahman said for police personnel to have hitch free career, they must respect and take commands from superiors.

“The superiors are guided by their seniority and their experience,” Abdulrahman added.

The AIG also tasked the personnel on professionalism, which he said entails assessing situations before taking action, to avoid ambush or doing the wrong thing.

He also said that serious supervision must be in place to correct actions that are not in conformity with the reality and official directives.

Speaking on the upcoming transition to the next Government, the AIG stated that the zonal command was fully prepared to ensure smooth and hitch free ceremony.

“Our various commands and operation order especially that of the Force Headquarters are well in place, we at the Zone 14 have put in superb measures to ensure a hitch free transition,” he assured.

Abdulrahman who had served as Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, said his return as the AIG covering Kaduna and Katsina states was nostalgic.

He added that he was pleased to see many officers who worked with him while he was commissioner of police in the state.

“Many of these officers really helped me in discharging my duties and recorded many successes while I was the Commissioner here,” he said.

He urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the service and maintain good synergy with other security agencies to secure the nation from adversaries.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner, Musa Garba, assured the AIG of the Command’s readiness in achieving a secured Kaduna State.

He thanked the AIG for the visit, while assuring him of heeding to the advices he gave during the interaction for better policing and security of lives and properties in the state.(NAN)