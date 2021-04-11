Photo: Right: NUJ National Chairman, Chris Isuguzo presenting the award to Senator Uba Sani( Left)

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has bestowed on Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) the award of ‘Outstanding Senator’ in the 9th National Assembly, describing the lawmaker as the most “media-friendly” in the Northwest.

The lawmaker, bagged the award during the Roundtable discussion on the effects of fake news on governance, organized by seven(7) of the Northwest States in Arewa House at the weekend.

The lawmaker, who expressed delight over the award, which was the first of its kind in the history of the union’s Northwest Zone, said it was a challenge for him to redouble his legislative efforts.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Bar Association, Kaduna State Chapter had also honored the Senator with “Icon of Change” award on 17th December last year based on his sterling performance and philanthropy in Northern Nigeria. The award, according to the respected body of lawyers was due to Uba Sani’s deployment of huge resources to the economic empowerment of underprivileged people in his Constituency. The lawyers’ body, which has branches all over Nigeria, periodically honors people with proven records of achievements.

The NUJ award at the Northwest Roundtable in Kaduna has been described by observers as an addition to the number of honors bestowed on the lawmaker, who reportedly has 18 bills to his credit in less than two years – with one of them being the first to be assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari – the BOFIA act. It would be recalled that the BOFIA Act was a replacement of a 34-year-old obsolete banking law that could not be amended after several attempts by Senate in the past, until the lawmaker initiated the bill for its successful repeal in the year 2020.

The NUJ also gave out awards as a mark of appreciation to its former ex-officios’ struggle to sustain the tempo of the union’s efforts towards professionalism.

In attendance at the Roundtable was the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, National Secretary Shuaibu Usman Leman, Kaduna State Commissioner of police, amongst a host of other dignitaries drawn from the private sector, civil society, other professionals and the political class.

