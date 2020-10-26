Kaduna Agency warns against use of expired drugs looted in NAFDAC store

The Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment has warned against consuming drugs looted by #EndSars protesters at the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Laboratory in Kaduna.

Dr Joseph Maigari, the Director-General (DG) of the Bureau, gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the impounded fake and expired drugs and other items being kept by NAFDAC at the facility, were looted on Saturday.

Maigari said that the protesters also stole some controlled substances which included codeine and tramadol.