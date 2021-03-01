Kaduna agency evacuates 742 tonnes of refuse daily, says GM

The Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) evacuates 742 tonnes of refuse daily across the state. Jibrin Lawal, KEPA General Manager, made this known on Thursday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna. He said the agency presently performs on an average of 62 per cent. ”I appeal to residents to bag their wastes properly so that the refuse would not litter the streets and to report people who are seen dumping refuse in unauthorised places to the government for prompt action.

“Residents who dumped refuse indiscriminately in unauthorised places would face the wrath of the law. “Sanitation, should be a matter of necessity and should be observed daily in every home for healthy living.” He said that the agency had commenced the clean up of major roads in the state including the ones in Kafanchan and Zaria. Jibrin promised that the exercise would continue on every major road across the state to keep the environment clean.

“In spite of the efforts of my office to keep the environment clean, some residents have failed to comply with sanitation rules and regulations “The ministry is trying its best to create awareness on proper ways of disposing waste but some residents have refused to do the right thing,” he said.

He therefore urged members of the public to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage system. Jibrin also urged drivers of refuse disposal trucks to always cover their load, to avoid littering the streets.(NAN)