Kaduna Ag. Gov. inaugurates 5th KIF leadership training

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe on Tuesday inaugurated the fifth cohort of Kashim Ibrahim Fellows (KIF) leadership training and public service enhancement programme.

A total of 24 young persons from across Nigeria will commence the one year leadership training programme initiated by the Kaduna State Government in 2018.

The training, alongside other activities, is to support the intellectual development of the trainees and expand their understanding of public service and leadership.

Balarabe said that the fellowship was deliberately initiated to develop the capacity of outstanding young people expected to take up leadership positions in the public service.

The acting governor said the government and governing board were committed to making the fellowship the most transformative experience in building public service leadership capacity.

She added that the state government had given important responsibilities to young persons, “as part of our duties to give platforms and opportunities to the next generation”.

Zainab Mohammed, the KIF Administrator said that the 24 fellows of 12 males and 12 females were from 16 states, with only eight of them from Kaduna state.

She said the fellows were selected on merit through a competitive process from the pool of applicants across the country.

The administrator added that they had undergone two weeks induction and would now be attached to relevant institutions for practical leadership experience. (NAN)

