Kaduna -Abuja Train Attack: Ango Abdullahi’s Son urges FG to ensure release of 43 others

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, one of the seven kidnap victims freed by their abductors recently has called on the Federal Government to secure the release of 43 others still in captivity.

Sadiq, son of Professor Ango Abdullahi, former Vice Chancellor and Chairman Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), made this call on his Twitter handle.

Though he is grateful to be free after 104 days in captivity, Sadiq said he knows his relief “is temporary knowing I left 43 others including aged women and children below the age of 10 that are still in captivity waiting and hoping to be rescued. I am once again calling on the Federal Government and all Nigerians to help secure the release of the remaining victims”.

See his tweet below:

Alhamdulillah… I regained freedom after 104 days in captivity. I thank the many people out there, family, friends and well wishers that prayed and wished for my safe return during these trying times. Indeed it is a big relief to be home with family, but I am afraid that relief — Sadiq Ango Abdullahi (@sadiqango) July 13, 2022

is temporary knowing I left 43 others including aged women and children below the age of 10 that are still in captivity waiting and hoping to be rescued. I am once again calling on the Federal Government and all Nigerians to help secure the release of the remaining victims — Sadiq Ango Abdullahi (@sadiqango) July 13, 2022

