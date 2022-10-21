Kaduna-Abuja expressway construction to be completed by 2023, says Minister

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Minister of State, Works and Housing, Mr. Umar El-Yakub, said work on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, and Zaria-Kano road would be completed early 2023 to reduce negative effects on road users.

The Minister made this know on Friday during a courtesy visit to the government house in Kaduna.

“We are even hoping that some sections would be completed very early next year but our preference is to ensure that the entire road is completed,” he said.

El-Yakub noted that work was suspended due to security challenges on the expressway, adding that the contractors only mobilised their resources to zones two and three due to security situation in the area.

The Minister explained that appreciable progress has been made on sections II and III of the project covering Zaria-Kano, but lamented the difficulties faced by commuters on the Abuja-Kaduna section of the road.

He explained further that the Ministry of Works and Housing has discussed with the contractor who has agreed to do a quick fix on the bad sections of the road between Abuja and Kaduna in the short term to alleviate the sufferings currently faced by road users.

He disclosed that even while the palliative intervention is on, the contractor will fully mobilise back to the Abuja-Kaduna section of the project within a short period.

The minister commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai and his team for the significant transformation of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister is in Kaduna to inspect some of the ongoing federal government projects, including the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway, and the Kaduna eastern bypass, among others.

Earlier in her remark while receiving the minister and his team, the Kaduna State Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for initiating the projects.

She said the project which will greatly impact the economic and social lives of the people of Kaduna, the northwestern states and the entire country.

“Road construction will help ease movement and also to boost the fight against insecurity within the country,” she said (NAN)

