The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna says no fewer than 905 aspirants have picked nomination forms for the party’s tickets to contest in the forthcoming local government polls.



Alhaji Tanko Wusono, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.



The State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) had fixed June 5 for the LG polls.



“At the close of the sales of nomination forms on April 14, some 105 contestants have picked the forms to seek for the party’s platform and stand election for the chairmanship position in the 23 LGs.



“While some 800 others had purchased the nomination forms for councillorship tickets of the party in the 255 wards in the state,” he said.



The APC opened the sales of nomination forms on Appril 2, with local government chairmanship aspirants paying N1.1 million and the councillorship aspirants N310,000.



According to him, no female politician picked nomination form for the office of chairman while only 12 females and five physically challenged persons got the nomination forms for councillorship seats.



He said the forms were given free of charge to the physically challenged aspirants and at half the price to the female aspirants.



Wusono also said that all the serving LG chairmen under the APC whose terms of office would soon elapse, had indicated interest to seek reelection.



He said, “the vice chairman of Kaduna North LG is the only one aspiring to contest against his chairman.”



The publicity Secretary said the APC expects more than 90 per cent victory at the polls going by the performance of the party in the state.



” There is no local government that have not witnessed a project executed by the APC administration. So let our projects speak for us,” Wusono said.



The APC had fixed April 19 to April 21 for the screening of aspirants and May 5 for the party primaries.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it’s nomination forms for the LG polls is currently on sale and would close on April 20.(NAN)

