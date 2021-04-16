Kaduna: 905 APC aspirants pick nomination forms for LG polls

April 16, 2021



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna says no fewer 905 aspirants have picked nomination forms for the party’s tickets contest in the forthcoming polls.


Alhaji Tanko Wusono, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, made  the disclosure in an interview with the   News Agency of Nigeria () in Kaduna .


The State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) had fixed June 5 for the LG polls.


“At the close of the sales of nomination forms on April 14,  some 105 contestants have picked the forms seek for the party’s platform and stand election for the chairmanship position in  the 23 LGs.


“While some 800 had purchased the nomination forms for councillorship tickets of the party in the 255 wards in the state,” he said.


The APC opened the sales of nomination forms on Appril 2, with  chairmanship aspirants paying N1.1 million and the councillorship aspirants N310,000.


According him, no female politician picked nomination for the office of chairman while only 12 females and five physically challenged persons got the nomination forms for councillorship seats.


He said the forms were given free of charge to the physically challenged aspirants and at half the price to the female aspirants.


Wusono also said that all the serving LG chairmen under the APC whose terms of office would soon elapse, had indicated interest to seek reelection.


He said, “the vice chairman of Kaduna North LG is the only one aspiring to contest against his chairman.”


The publicity Secretary said the APC expects more 90 per cent victory at the polls by the of the party in the state.


” There is no that have not witnessed a executed by the APC administration. So let our projects speak for us,” Wusono said.


The APC had fixed April 19 to April 21 for the screening of aspirants and May 5 for the party primaries.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it’s nomination forms for the LG polls is currently on sale and  would close on April 20.()

