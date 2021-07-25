Kaduna: 28 abducted Bethel College Students regain freedom

Twenty eight out Bethel Baptist College Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

students’ freedom was reported early Sunday morning.

Parents and freedom students were seen on TVC rejoicing after they were reunited.

circumstances their freedom were not not immediately clear .One claimed that some parents ransom before securing release of their children.Kaduna state government led by Malam Nasir el-Rufai has insisted that it will not pay ransom to .

Some of the students are believed to be the ’ captivity.

