Kaduna: 28 abducted Bethel College Students regain freedom

Twenty eight out of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

The students’ freedom was reported early Sunday morning.

Parents and freedom students were seen on TVC rejoicing after they were reunited.

The circumstances of their freedom were not not immediately clear .One report claimed that some of the parents paid ransom before securing release of their children.Kaduna state government led by Malam Nasir el-Rufai has insisted that it will not pay ransom to bandits.

Some of the students are believed to be in the bandits’ captivity.

