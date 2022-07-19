KADSUBEB to recruit Executive Secretaries

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board(KADSUBEB) will strengthen the reforms in the education sector, by recruiting Education Secretaries in all the 23 local governments to deliver qualitative, free and compulsory education for all citizens.

A statement issued by the Executive Chairman of KADSUBEB, Malam Tijjani Abdullahi, said that the Board is looking ‘’for pragmatic, dynamic and result-oriented personalities that would key into our vision for a reformed and value-driven basic education system in the state.’’

Malam Tijjani further said that the Education Secretaries shall be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the affairs of the Local Government Education Authority(LGEA), by ensuring ‘’proper implementation of education programmes and other government policies.’’

According to him, the Executive Secretaries will coordinate, initiate and collaborate with all stakeholders on education matters, participate regularly at meetings with KADSUBEB and ensure quality service delivery of basic education programmes and policies.

The Executive Chairman pointed out that they will be supervised and monitored by KADSUBEB and they are expected to give quarterly report to him, inform their respective Local Government Councils on planned activities and challenges of basic education delivery.

The statement also said that candidates for the positions ‘’shall be serving officers in the public service or the private sector, who must have reached the Directorate cadre of GL 14 and above.’’

‘’The candidates should have a minimum of a National Certificate of Education, a degree in any discipline plus a Post-graduate Diploma in Education, in any accredited and reputable institution, with at least a Second Class Lower division,’’ the statement added.

According to KADSUBEB, eligible candidates should have at least 10 years working experience, which should include management of educational programmes and projects and they should be computer literate, adding that registration with relevant professional bodies will be an added advantage.

‘’Applicants should visit the State Universal Basic Education Board’s website https://subeb.kdsg.gov.ng and click on the ‘Vacancies(Education Secretary) button to fill and submit their applications. The portal would close by midnight on 5th August, 2022,’’ the statement added.

