KadSUBEB to re-launch UBE procurement process

Share the news













Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KadSUBEB) has cancelled the 2017 and 2018 UBE Intervention Projects that were earlier advertised in two national dailies on March 4, 2020.

A press statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the Board, Malam Tijani Abdullahi on Thursday, said that the cancellation was done board in order to follow due process.

The Executive Chairman further said that ‘’the Procurement exercise shall be re-launched, with the inclusion of the 2019 UBE Intervention Projects, which will be advertised to the public in due course.’’

Malam Tijani recalled that the board had earlier postponed the Procurement Process indefinitely, due to the imposition of a state-wide curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on March 27.

‘’Consequently, in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the procurement process due to improper process management, as well as time-lag created as a result of the curfew, the Board has decided to terminate the whole process,’’ he said.

The statement advised all prospective bidders that have participated and paid tender fees for the 2017/2018 projects, ‘’to submit their account details for refund to the board’s email address – [email protected]’’

‘’Similarly, all prospective bidders are required to return all tender documents in their possession to the Project Department, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, No. 17A Tafawa Balewa Way, Kaduna,’’ Abdullahi said.

According to the statement, the board regrets any inconveniences that the cancellation change may have caused prospective bidders.

Related