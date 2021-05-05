The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency has expressed concern over vandalism of rail tracks in Kaduna and called for measures to stop the unpatriotic act.

Abubakar Hassan, Executive Secretary of the Agency, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the vandals were removing the fasteners on the track.

He said that Saturday’s accident in which a train derailed at Unguwar Kanawa in Kaduna was due to the removal of the fasteners.

“Investigation has shown that fasteners that hold the rails are being tampered with leading to the accidents.

“This is the third accident from five trips the train has undergone all within Kaduna state, luckily for us, there was no loss of life,” Hassan said.

According to him, stakeholders have carried out a joint assessment of the tracks from River Kaduna, Abakpa and Birnin Yero to ascertain the level of maintenance on the tracks.

“Unfortunately, on our trip we realized that the Nigerian Railway Corporation has been replacing the fasteners but people still keep removing them.

“The agency will be sensitizing residents close to the rail lines to be more vigilant,” Hassan added. (NAN)

