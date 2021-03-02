KADSEMA develops database of IDPs, accords priority to PWDs, women, children  

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) says it is developing a database

of Internally Displaced People (IDP) across the state. The Executive Secretary of the sgency, Malam Abubakar Hassan, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday. Hassan said that the comprehensive record would enable the state to plan how to effectively cater for the needs of the IDPs, with particular focus on People Living with Disabilities (PWDs), women, and children.

He said “we are developing a database of people that have been affected by crises and natural disasters over time across the state. “We want to know who they are, what displaced them, where they are and what they are doing at the moment. This will enable us to come up with a position on the way forward.

“So far, we have covered 13 local government areas of the state and the assessment will continue until we cover the entire state.” He explained that the database will significantly help the state through the agency, to adequately protect, care and assist IDPs across the state.

He said that the agency’s interventions accorded priority to PWDs, women and children because they were the most affected by disasters or crises and required more attention. The executive secretary said that the agency was also engaging civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders toward reducing vulnerability in communities. (NAN)