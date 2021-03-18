KADSEMA begins registration of IDPs in Igabi LG

 The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) has commenced internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge at LEA Karshen Kwalta Primary School, Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area the state.

The Secretary the agency, Mr Abubakar Hassan, made this known in an interview with the News Agency (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to Hassan, the will enable the agency plan on how to effectively cater for the IDPs’ needs.

He said that the displaced persons fled their communities out panic, due to attacks armed bandits neighbouring villages.

The KADSEMA boss said that the IDPs were Kwaten Sarki, Kwaten Waziri, Kwaten Daudu and Gurguzu villages.

He said that relief had been donated and presented to the IDPs to make their short stay comfortable.

Hassan assured that officials were doing all they could to ensure that peace was restored to the communities. (NAN)

