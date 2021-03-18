The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) has commenced registration of internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge at LEA Karshen Kwalta Primary School, Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr Abubakar Hassan, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to Hassan, the registration will enable the agency plan on how to effectively cater for the IDPs’ needs.

He said that the displaced persons fled their communities out of panic, due to attacks by armed bandits from neighbouring villages.

The KADSEMA boss said that the IDPs were from Kwaten Sarki, Kwaten Waziri, Kwaten Daudu and Gurguzu villages.

He said that relief materials had been donated and presented to the IDPs to make their short stay comfortable.

Hassan assured that security officials were doing all they could to ensure that peace was restored to the communities. (NAN)

