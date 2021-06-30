KADCHMA says informal sector participation in health scheme, unimpressive

Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) on Wednesday said it had registered only one per cent from the informal sector into the contributory scheme.

The Acting Director, Business Marketing and Enrollment Unit of the Authority, Mr Ibrahim Alimi-Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Alimi-Mohammed lamented that the level of participation of the informal sector was not encouraging, hence the need to do something about it.

“We are able to enroll 90 per cent from the formal sector but we are still experiencing some challenges in the informal sector.

“Our coverage in the informal sector is only one per cent and we are working hard to get more residents to register,” he said.

He, however, said efforts had been intensified to partner with the organised private sector to boost registration into the scheme.

“We are working hard with the organised private sector to see how we can capture more residents to the scheme.

“We believe that by July, we will be able to increase the number from the informal sector.

“We are engaging community mobilisers to help in sensitisation and mobilisation of residents, so they can embrace the scheme and benefit from it,” he explained.

He added that the scheme had been working with Primary Health Centres to revitalise the Health Insurance Scheme. (NAN)

