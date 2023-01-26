Kachikwu urges Nigerians to vote wisely in general election

By Diana Omueza

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the Presidential Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has tasked Nigerians to vote wisely in the 2023 general election.

Kachikwu said this in a statement in Abuja.

He said that there was too much at stake in the coming election for Nigeria and Nigerians and that the country could not afford another heartbreak

“It is a tragedy that a month to the presidential election, the myriad issues that plague our nation have not been debated by the presidential candidates.

“How do we fix our economy other than just saying from consumption to production? Produce what, where and when?

“We can’t continue to deceive our youths and generality of Nigerians with clichés and nice sounding phrases.

“How do we solve our energy crisis? Is it okay for Nigerians to perennially queue for fuel or live in darkness in the year 2023?

“What of unemployment, housing, infrastructure deficit, security and our nationhood? When do we discuss and debate these in detail so the people know what is at stake in this election,” he said.

He said that the country was in a serious challenge and that any presidential candidate without a clearly articulated plan on how to fix the country’s setbacks was unserious.

“Our nation is in serious trouble, any presidential candidate who thinks he can preside over this nation without a clearly articulated plan on how to fix our problems from day one is living in Lalaland.

“The over 120 million poor Nigerians who carry the burden of our failures are rumbling.

“When this rumbling will turn into an earthquake, no one knows. God help us all when the earthquake comes,” he said.

Kachikwu who earlier tested positive to COVID-19 virus, said he was glad to be back to the political scene, after about two weeks in isolation.(NAN)