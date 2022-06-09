Kachikwu beats Moghalu, others to clinch ADC Presidential ticket

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the Founder of Roots Television, Nigeria, has clinched the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential ticket for the 2023 General Elections.

Kachikwu secured 978 votes to beat his closest rivals, Kingsley Moghalu and Chukwuka Monye, who polled 589 and 339 votes, respectively.Retired Maj.- Gen. Ekundayo Opaleye, Chairman of the party’s National Convention Committee, announced the result on Thursday.

The convention was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun.A total of 10 aspirants participated in the primary, including five females, and a person with special needs, Dr Chike Okogwu, who stepped down after addressing the delegates.A total of 2,040 delegates from across the country were accredited by the convention committee to elect the party’s presidential candidate.

Kachikwu in his acceptance speech, commended the party for organising quality primary election devoid of monetisation.He appreciated party members for electing him as presidential candidate, and assured them that he would continue to project the good image of the ADC, and woo voters ahead of the elections.The ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, lamented that the two main political parties in the country had failed to provide good leadership for Nigerians over the years.Nwosu said that the ADC was on a rescue mission to save Nigeria, and planned to win 70 per cent of legislative seats at state and federal levels during the 2023 elections.“The ADC is ready to salvage Nigeria, and that is why we will be bringing in technocrats to take over the reins of power,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event was witnessed by INEC officials, security agents and party faithful. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

