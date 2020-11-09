Kabul calls on Biden to reassess stalling Taliban peace talks

Afghanistan’s Second Vice-President, Sarwar Danish has called on the incoming U.S administration of president-elect Joe Biden to reassess the Afghan peace process, which has made very little progress in past weeks.

“We hope that the process so far will be reviewed and re-evaluated under the new government in the United States,’’ Danish said in Kabul on Monday.

“All sides should support the peace process with more responsibility, more accuracy, and based on reality.’’

The historic talks between the government and the Taliban kicked off in mid-September in Doha, Qatar.

However, they have faced gridlock over procedural issues, and both sides told dpa on Monday that important issues remained unresolved.