Chairman of Media Trust Limited, Publishers of Daily Trust newspapers, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, has been elected as Chairman, Board of Trustees, International Press Institute, Nigeria Chapter, IPI Nigeria.

Yusuf was elected Wednesday by the members of the newly constituted Board.

The General Assembly, IPI Nigeria, had earlier in the day elected the new members of the Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees member include: Mallam Kabir Yusuf; Sir Folu Olamiti; Mr. Eniola Bello;Ms Kadaria Ahmed; Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika and Alh. Raheem Adedoyin



