Kabiru Yusuf elected Chairman, Board of Trustees, IPI Nigeria

March 25, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Chairman of Media Trust Limited, Publishers of Daily Trust newspapers, Mallam  Kabiru Yusuf, has been elected as Chairman, Board of Trustees, International Institute, Nigeria Chapter, .

Yusuf was elected of newly constituted Board.

General Assembly, ,  had earlier in the day elected the new of the Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees include: Mallam Kabir Yusuf; Sir Folu Olamiti; Mr. Eniola Bello;Ms Kadaria Ahmed; Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika and Alh. Raheem Adedoyin

