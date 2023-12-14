Thursday, December 14, 2023
Kabir Yusuf Mohammed hands over as MD/CE FAAN

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
The immediate past MD/CE of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN ) , Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has handed over the reins of leadership of the organisation.

Ag Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, Mrs.Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said in a statement Thursday that the development was consequent upon the recent appointment of Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive ( MD/CE ) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN )

Hope-Ivbaze further disclosed that at a brief handover ceremony held at the FAAN’s Operational Headquarters in Lagos, Mr. Kabir Mohammed expressed his appreciation to all staff of the Authority for the cooperation and support he enjoyed while he served as the Chief Executive of the organisation.

He enjoined them to ensure to support the new Management, so that the objectives of the organisation can be achieved.

